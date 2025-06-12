Visitor Services Offer Withdrawn by Bidder

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 3:45 pm

The only bidder for the Visit Sitka contract, Orca // Killer Creative, told the Assembly Tuesday that it is no longer interested, leaving the city without a provider of destination marketing and visitor services after June 30.

The announcement came at the end of the Assembly meeting, when members, the city administrator, city attorney and clerk provide updates on city affairs.

During the meeting, the Assembly passed on first reading a budget ordinance appropriating $715,250 for equipment for a new boat haulout at Gary Paxton Industrial Park. The amount includes $70,000 as the city contribution to operating costs.

“This gets us over the top,” Assembly member Thor Christisianson said. “There’s never been a project that things don’t pop up on at the end ... I think if we approve this there’s going to be a lot of happier fishermen, because the haulout rates will be more competitive.”

Chris Ystad, a fisherman and Assembly liaison for the industrial park board, agreed that the purchase of the items should help drive down user costs and be good for the fleet.

“A lot of the money we’ve appropriated and spent so far has been in the construction of the actual yard itself. This is more of an investment in how the yard will operate,” he said. “These are all kind of necessary things.”

Another ordinance approved on first reading would allocate funds for adding the position of an assistant administrator to the city staff, and dividing supervisory responsibilities between the administrator and the assistant.

Six members of the Assembly were present for the regular meeting: Christianson, Tim Pike, Chris Ystad, JJ Carlson, Scott Saline, and Mayor Steven Eisenbeisz.

Police Chief, Schools

In his end-of-the-meeting report, Administrator John Leach said that he had “worst news items” and “good news” to share.

The bad news included was Orca's withdrawing its bid on visitor services; the city's need to return a $7.9 million federal infrastructure grant to repair the Katlian Street seawall; and the Alaska Board of Education proposal that would add the value of in-kind contributions to schools to the cap on local funding for education.

In the good news category, Leach said efforts to find a new police chief has yielded two finalists. Chief Robert Baty's contract ends June 30.

“We’ve done interviews over the past month and a half and we had two finalists for the positions,” Leach said. The name of one of the candidates was announced today.

(City officials said a public meet and greet for one police chief candidate, Michael Hall, will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, at Harrigan Centennial Hall, and an event for the second candidate will be scheduled for the following week.)

Other good news was that the city has heard two federal funding requests are advancing, one for $1.12 million in electrical load repairs at Eliason Harbor, and $6.75 million in additional funding for the industrial park boat haulout.

A request for a feasibility study funding for a new police station and jail is not moving forward, Leach said.

“We’ll hear some more later as Interior, Energy and Water subcommittees meet, but we’ve still got requests out there for the effluent disinfection project and some Green Lake maintenance needs,” the administrator said.

Visitor Services

Assembly members earlier in the day were forwarded the email from Orca, the Spokane company that was the single bidder for the three-year contract for visitor marketing and services, informing the city it was no longer interested.

At their last meeting, the Assembly took public testimony and heard concerns, and decided to refer the response to the Tourism Commission for a recommendation. The item is still on the agenda for the 6 p.m. Thursday meeting.

“It’s discouraging that we published an RFP and the bidder met the requirements of the RFP and since they’ve withdrawn their bid, we’re back to square one trying to figure out how to keep Visit Sitka running,” Leach said.

The Chamber of Commerce created Visit Sitka as the city's visitor and convention service provider, and had held the contract the past 10 years. The Chamber received about $600,000 a year for providing the service, funded mostly by the Visitor Enhancement Fund (bed tax funds).

The Visit Sitka contract had one more option year, but the Assembly decided to issue a new RFP instead. In December, the Chamber said it would not submit an offer, and Orca was the only candidate for the new contract.

Among feedback at the last Assembly meeting were suggestions that the RFP be split up into ones for marketing and management, and it was sent to the Tourism Commission.

“Basically (Orca) said after reflection on the overall process, public discussion and the broader context surrounding the RFP they don’t feel it’s the right time or environment for (them) to move forward,” Leach said, summarizing the communication from Orca.

The Chamber created Visit Sitka as a brand for the city in 2015, and for the past decade has provided visitor and convention marketing and services. Visit Sitka is also in charge of providing information to visitors during the summer, and the off-season, and fields general questions from outside Sitka about the community.

As it stands now, there will not be a contractor running Visit Sitka as the new fiscal year starts July 1.

Contacted for a comment, Chamber director Rachel Roy said today, "Visit Sitka is really important for the community and I hope that a solution forward can be found soon so that it doesn’t lose momentum. The Chamber will support Visit Sitka while a new contractor is being found. We want to be sure visitors can find good information and connect to our business community when they are planning, and here on the ground."

RAISE Grant

The $7.9 million federal infrastructure grant was intended was supposed to go toward a $9.2 million project to upgrade the seawall. The city was required to contribute a 20 percent match.

“The day we got the grant, that was when inflation was crazy, costs were going through the roof and our $9 million project turned into a $16 million project, and at this point, we thought, why are we going to put out an RFP for something we couldn’t afford?” Leach said.

The city tried several avenues, but there wasn’t enough time to make changes to the project and still meet the requirements to obligate the funds by September 2026. The best option was to return the funds to the federal Department of Transportation, and try again in a future year.

In the meantime, the city will maintain the seawall and complete some minor repairs.

Other Assembly agenda items will be covered in Thursday's Sentinel.