Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

Volleyball Teams Compete at Home

Posted

By Sentinel Staff

Volleyball teams from across Alaska competed in Sitka over the weekend.

On Thursday, Sitka High’s varsity beat Kotzebue in three sets, 25-9, 25-9 and 25-8. On the same day, Mt. Edgecumbe High’s junior varsity squad toppled Sitka 25-16, 25-16 and 28-26.

Sitka again beat Kotzebue Friday, 25-14 and 25-21. Against Ketchikan, the Lady Wolves stumbled in their first set, losing 25-23. But Sitka rallied to win the next three sets 25-16, 25-21 and 25-19. Sitka’s C Team beat the Braves Friday 25-17 and 25-23.

On Saturday, Sitka’s varsity closed out the tournament with a final win over Kotzebue, 25-11, 25-17 and 25-17. Sitka’s JV beat Edgecumbe in their first set Saturday 25-13, but the Lady Braves pulled together and won the second set 25-21. Sitka sealed their victory by winning the remaining sets 25-15 and 29-27.

Both local volleyball teams compete again this week at home.

 

 

Other items that may interest you

Wolves Sweep Series against Crimson Bears

Sitka Splits Games with Juneau

Lady Wolves Sharpen Softball Skills in Anchorage

Wolves Shine at Early Track and Field Meet

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions