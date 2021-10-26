Volleyball Teams Compete at Home

Posted Tuesday, October 26, 2021 12:26 am

By Sentinel Staff

Volleyball teams from across Alaska competed in Sitka over the weekend.

On Thursday, Sitka High’s varsity beat Kotzebue in three sets, 25-9, 25-9 and 25-8. On the same day, Mt. Edgecumbe High’s junior varsity squad toppled Sitka 25-16, 25-16 and 28-26.

Sitka again beat Kotzebue Friday, 25-14 and 25-21. Against Ketchikan, the Lady Wolves stumbled in their first set, losing 25-23. But Sitka rallied to win the next three sets 25-16, 25-21 and 25-19. Sitka’s C Team beat the Braves Friday 25-17 and 25-23.

On Saturday, Sitka’s varsity closed out the tournament with a final win over Kotzebue, 25-11, 25-17 and 25-17. Sitka’s JV beat Edgecumbe in their first set Saturday 25-13, but the Lady Braves pulled together and won the second set 25-21. Sitka sealed their victory by winning the remaining sets 25-15 and 29-27.

Both local volleyball teams compete again this week at home.