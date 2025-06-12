Wednesday's Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Sayer Diederich on a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nate Wohlgemuth on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed LHP Joey Wentz off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Transferred RHP Pablo Lopez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Manuel Rodríguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 10. Recalled RHP Cole Sulser from Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of OF Will Robertson from Buffalo (IL). Placed OF Nathan Lukes on the 7-day IL, retroactive to June 10.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Michael Mercado from Lehigh Valley (IL). Designated RHP Carlos Hernandez for assignment. Optioned RHP Kyle Nicolas to Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Carmen Mlodzinski from Indianapolis (IL). Sent C Joey Bart to Indianapolis on a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB J.K. Dobbins to a one-year contract. Released LS Zach Triner.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed S Jeremy Reaves to a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
UTAH MAMMOTH — Signed LW/RW Ben McCartney to a two-year, two-way contract.
