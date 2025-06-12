Wednesday's Transactions

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 12:43 am

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Sayer Diederich on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nate Wohlgemuth on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed LHP Joey Wentz off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Transferred RHP Pablo Lopez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Manuel Rodríguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 10. Recalled RHP Cole Sulser from Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of OF Will Robertson from Buffalo (IL). Placed OF Nathan Lukes on the 7-day IL, retroactive to June 10.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Michael Mercado from Lehigh Valley (IL). Designated RHP Carlos Hernandez for assignment. Optioned RHP Kyle Nicolas to Indianapolis.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Carmen Mlodzinski from Indianapolis (IL). Sent C Joey Bart to Indianapolis on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB J.K. Dobbins to a one-year contract. Released LS Zach Triner.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed S Jeremy Reaves to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

UTAH MAMMOTH — Signed LW/RW Ben McCartney to a two-year, two-way contract.

