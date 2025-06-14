Welcome to our new website!
Weekend Time Schedule

Posted
By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

Saturday, June 14

MLB

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Athletics at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Florida at Edmonton - Game 5, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

MLS

LA Galaxy at St Louis City, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montreal at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

NWSL

Seattle at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Angel City, 10 p.m.

FIFA Club World Cup

Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami at Miami Gardens, 8 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series - The Chilango 150, Autodromo Heranos Rodriguez, Mexico City

GOLF

DP World/PGA Tour - U.S. Open, Oakmont, Pa.

LPGA Tour - Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.

TENNIS

ATP - BOSS OPEN, Stuttgart, Germany

ATP/WTA - Libema Open, ’s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

WTA - The HSBC Championships, London

_____

All Times EDT

Sunday, June 15

MLB

Cincinnati at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m.

FIFA Club World Cup

Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City at Cincinnati, noon

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico at Pasadena, Calif., 3 p.m.

Palmeiras vs. Porto at East Rutherford, N.J., 6 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago at Connecticut, Noon

Atlanta at Washington, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Washington at Portland, 4 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS AUTO RACING

Formula 1 - Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

NASCAR Cup Series - Viva Mexico 250, Mexico City

NTT IndyCar Series - Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

GOLF

DP World/PGA Tour - U.S. Open, Oakmont, Pa.

LPGA Tour - Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.

TENNIS

ATP - BOSS OPEN, Stuttgart, Germany

ATP/WTA - Libema Open, ’s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

WTA - The HSBC Championships, London

_____

