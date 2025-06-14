Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT
Saturday, June 14
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Athletics at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton - Game 5, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at St Louis City, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montreal at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Angel City, 10 p.m.
Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami at Miami Gardens, 8 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series - The Chilango 150, Autodromo Heranos Rodriguez, Mexico City
DP World/PGA Tour - U.S. Open, Oakmont, Pa.
LPGA Tour - Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.
ATP - BOSS OPEN, Stuttgart, Germany
ATP/WTA - Libema Open, ’s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands
WTA - The HSBC Championships, London
_____
All Times EDT
Sunday, June 15
Cincinnati at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Athletics at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City at Cincinnati, noon
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico at Pasadena, Calif., 3 p.m.
Palmeiras vs. Porto at East Rutherford, N.J., 6 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, Noon
Atlanta at Washington, 2 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 4 p.m.
Formula 1 - Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
NASCAR Cup Series - Viva Mexico 250, Mexico City
NTT IndyCar Series - Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
DP World/PGA Tour - U.S. Open, Oakmont, Pa.
LPGA Tour - Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.
ATP - BOSS OPEN, Stuttgart, Germany
ATP/WTA - Libema Open, ’s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands
WTA - The HSBC Championships, London
_____