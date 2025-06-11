Westburg, Urias power Orioles to 10-1 win over Tigers

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Westburg hit a three-run homer during a seven-run eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles pulled away to a 10-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.
Zach Eflin (6-2) allowed a run over 6 2/3 innings for his third consecutive victory. Keegan Akin struck out pinch-hitter Jahmai Jones to strand two and escape the seventh when it was a one-run game.
Ramón Urías hit a two-run shot off Casey Mize (5-3) before the Orioles got going against the Tigers' bullpen.
Gunnar Henderson singled in a run off Tyler Holton in the seventh. Then Cedric Mullin got the eighth started with an RBI double off Brenan Hanifee before scoring on a wild pitch.
Ryan O'Hearn followed with a two-run double off Beau Brieske, before Westburg hooked Brieske's 1-0 offering around the left-field foul pole.
Colt Keith provided the Tigers’ run on an RBI double that struck high off the out-of-town scoreboard in right.
Mize (6-2) struck out seven and walked two over 5 1/3 innings.
After Keith's double cut it to 2-1, Detroit inserted Dillon Dingler to pinch hit with runners on second and third. Eflin induced Dingler into a sharp grounder to third, and Urías fired home in plenty of time for Adley Rutschman to tag out Wenceel Perez as the potential tying run.
Eflin has now posted a 1.47 ERA in three career starts against the Tigers (18 1/3 IP, 3 ER).
Detroit's reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (6-2, 2.16 ERA) looks for his first consecutive wins since mid-April after allowing only one run across his last three starts (23 2/3 IP). The lefty faces Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (5-6, 4.98), who walked a season-high four batters and allowed five runs over 5 2/3 innings in a 7-0 loss at Detroit on April 27.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb