White Sox agree to 1-year contract with left-hander Tyler Alexander

Posted Sunday, June 8, 2025 1:58 pm

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox added pitcher Tyler Alexander on Sunday, agreeing to a one-year contract with the veteran left-hander.

Alexander, a Chicago native who turns 31 next month, was designated for assignment by Milwaukee last weekend. He cleared waivers and opted for free agency.

Alexander went 3-5 with a 6.19 ERA and one save in 21 appearances for the Brewers this season, including four starts. He had 30 strikeouts and 12 walks over 36 1/3 innings.

The White Sox also placed left-hander Jared Shuster on the 15-day injured list before their series finale against Kansas City. Shuster has a blister on his left hand.

To make room for Alexander on the 40-man roster, left-hander Fraser Ellard was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Ellard has a left lat strain.

Alexander is 20-33 with a 4.67 ERA in 164 career major league appearances, also playing for the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB