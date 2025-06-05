Whitecaps report illness following CONCACAF Champions Cup final

Posted Thursday, June 5, 2025 6:14 pm

The Vancouver Whitecaps said a “significant number” of players who traveled to Mexico for last weekend's CONCACAF Champions Cup final have become ill.

The Whitecaps canceled practice Wednesday and had a modified session for cleared players Thursday after both players and staff reported gastrointestinal symptoms.

“The health and well-being of our players and staff remain a top priority. Each player has been provided with an individualized program by the medical and performance staff to support their continued preparation and recovery,” the team said in a statement.

The Whitecaps are scheduled to play the Seattle Sounders in a Cascadia Cup rivalry match at BC Place on Sunday.

The Whitecaps lost 5-0 to Cruz Azul on Sunday in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final in Mexico City.

Last year in the tournament final, players for the Columbus Crew also became ill. The Crew lost to Pachuca 3-0 in Mexico.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer