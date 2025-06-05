Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

Whitecaps report illness following CONCACAF Champions Cup final

Posted
By The Associated Press

The Vancouver Whitecaps said a “significant number” of players who traveled to Mexico for last weekend's CONCACAF Champions Cup final have become ill.

The Whitecaps canceled practice Wednesday and had a modified session for cleared players Thursday after both players and staff reported gastrointestinal symptoms.

“The health and well-being of our players and staff remain a top priority. Each player has been provided with an individualized program by the medical and performance staff to support their continued preparation and recovery,” the team said in a statement.

The Whitecaps are scheduled to play the Seattle Sounders in a Cascadia Cup rivalry match at BC Place on Sunday.

The Whitecaps lost 5-0 to Cruz Azul on Sunday in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final in Mexico City.

Last year in the tournament final, players for the Columbus Crew also became ill. The Crew lost to Pachuca 3-0 in Mexico.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Other items that may interest you

Australia's champion pedigree faces South Africa's …

Saudi Arabia's World Cup hopes hinge on a …

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets help in Game 2 as Thunder …

Pacers fail to sweep Games 1 and 2 in a series for the …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions