Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

WWII History, Wildlife Cruise Planned July 4

Posted

Sitka Maritime Heritage Society will host a World War II history and wildlife cruise aboard an Allen Marine vessel Tuesday, July 4.

The boat leaves the dock at 4:30 p.m. to return at approximately 7 p.m. Boarding is at Crescent Harbor at 4 p.m. The cruise route will go by some of the WWII structures and ruins that remain today, and will feature information about WWII in Sitka, and what was built and why. The cruise also will include wildlife viewing, light refreshments and a no-host bar.

Tickets are $65 for adults, and $40 for children 12 and under, and are available at the sitkamaritime.org website, and at Old Harbor Books. For more information, go to sitkamaritime.org, email sitkamaritime@gmail.com, or call 907 623-8054.

Other items that may interest you

Sheldon Jackson Museum To Showcase Native Artist

4-H pH Project Teaches Kids How to Test Ocean

Work on Nelson Logging Road

Kruzof Island Adventure Set

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions