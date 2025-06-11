WWII History, Wildlife Cruise Planned July 4

Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 7:50 pm

Sitka Maritime Heritage Society will host a World War II history and wildlife cruise aboard an Allen Marine vessel Tuesday, July 4.

The boat leaves the dock at 4:30 p.m. to return at approximately 7 p.m. Boarding is at Crescent Harbor at 4 p.m. The cruise route will go by some of the WWII structures and ruins that remain today, and will feature information about WWII in Sitka, and what was built and why. The cruise also will include wildlife viewing, light refreshments and a no-host bar.

Tickets are $65 for adults, and $40 for children 12 and under, and are available at the sitkamaritime.org website, and at Old Harbor Books. For more information, go to sitkamaritime.org, email sitkamaritime@gmail.com, or call 907 623-8054.