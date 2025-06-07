Yankees' Anthony Volpe hit on elbow by pitch and undergoes tests

Posted Saturday, June 7, 2025 12:04 am

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe left Friday night's game against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning with a bruised left elbow, two innings after he was hit by an 88.2 mph Walker Buehler pitch.

New York said Volpe was undergoing an X-ray and a CT scan.

Volpe winced in pain but remained in the game after he was hit by the pitch, which forced in a run. The 24-year-old Gold Glove winner played the field in the third inning, then was replaced by Oswald Peraza at the start of the fourth.

Volpe hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning. He is batting .241 with eight homers and 37 RBIs.

___

