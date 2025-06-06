Yankees' Weaver has PRP injection in hamstring; Stanton could start minor league rehab next week

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 6:05 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees closer Luke Weaver had a platelet rich plasma injection in his injured left hamstring, and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is on track to start a minor league rehabilitation assignment next week.

Weaver was hurt Sunday while warming up at the Los Angeles Dodger s. He is projected to be sidelined for four to six weeks. The PRP is designed to speed healing.

“He was out already throwing yesterday. He’ll be doing his throwing program today,” New York manager Aaron Boone said before Friday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox. “He’s pretty encouraged and optimistic considering the injury and the timeline with it, so hopefully he does better than that.”

Weaver is 1-1 with a 1.05 ERA and eight saves in nine chances. The 31-year-old right-hander can become a free agent this autumn.

Stanton has been sidelined since before spring training by epicondylitis causing elbow pain, a repetitive stress injury.

“I still think rehab’s in play next week. He’s staying down in Tampa again, more live ABs and full workouts and running and all that," Boone said. “Probably stay through the weekend.”

Stanton hit .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs last year, missing 28 games because of a strained left hamstring that sidelined him between June 22 and July 29.

He has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after New York acquired him from the Miami Marlins.

Entering 2025, he had missed 294 of 870 games in the previous six seasons (34%) because of a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (2019), strained left hamstring (2020), strained left quadriceps (2021), right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis (2022) and strained left hamstring (2023 and '24).

