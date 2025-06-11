Yastrzemski's RBI single caps a four-run ninth as the Giants beat the Rockies 6-5

Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 12:32 am

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit the go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning, Willy Adames and Casey Schmitt homered and the San Francisco Giants beat Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Tuesday night for their sixth win in a row — all by one run.

Schmitt’s home run off Zach Agnos (0-3) leading off the ninth started a four-run inning after Colorado relievers Jake Bird, Seth Halvorsen, Tyler Kinley had retired 12 consecutive Giants batters.

The Rockies have lost four in a row following their first three-game winning streak and fell to 12-54.

Erik Miller (3-0) came on in the eighth with a runner on third, walked Mickey Moniak and then struck out Ryan Ritter to end inning. Camilo Doval gave up two hits and a walk but got Jordan Beck to ground into a 5-4-3 double play in a scoreless ninth for his 10th save of the season.

Jung Hoo Lee led off the game with a triple and Adames followed with a sacrifice fly.

Ryan Ritter had a RBI single and Ryan McMahon and Kyle Farmer each hit a solo shot before Hunter Goodman and Doyle tripled in Colorado's two-run eighth.

Key moment

After Schmitt's homer, Tyler Fitzgerald and Andrew Knizner drew back-to-back walks, moved up a base on a wild pitch and Adames drew an eight-pitch walk before Victor Vodnik replaced Agnos. Heliot Ramos hit a sacrifice fly, Wilmer Flores followed with an RBI infield single and Yastrzemski gave the Giants the lead.

Key stat

Each of San Francisco’s last eight games has been decided by one run and the Giants, who lead the majors with 17 one-run wins, are the first team to win six consecutive games by one run since the 1989 California Angels.

Up next

Robbie Ray (8-1, 2.44 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Wednesday for the Giants against Kyle Freeland (1-8, 5.19 ERA) in the second of a three-game series.

