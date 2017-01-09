Daily Sitka Sentinel

CHRISTMAS EVE – Father Michael Oleksa gives the St. Michael's Orthodox Cathedral star a spin this morning at the cathedral following a divine liturgy service celebrating the birth of Jesus. Today is Christmas eve on the Julian calendar, which is used by the Orthodox Church. The public is invited to St. Michael's for a tour 5 p.m. Saturday, which will be followed by public caroling. Carolers sing and follow a member of the congregation who carries the star while spinning it. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)
Library Group To Meet Jan. 11 The city Library Commission will meet 6:30 Wednesday, Jan. 11, a [ ... ]
By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Contra dance callers, musicians and dancers say they nev [ ... ]
By Sentinel Staff City and state crews were called out this week after water lines broke at the air [ ... ]
By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The city of Sitka is inviting you to host your own party [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer In her 20 years as an elementary school teacher in Si [ ... ]
Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 5 At 11:20 [ ... ]
White E Sets Sale The White Elephant store will have a half-price sale on all items with a green ta [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer Robyn Schlins and Kamden Johnson knew their baby girl [ ... ]
The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 5 At 7:25 a.m. a caller as [ ... ]
STA to Present Parents Program Sitka Tribe of Alaska will present a program ‘‘Motherhood is Sa [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Sports Editor The Mt. Edgecumbe High School Braves basketball play [ ... ]
Work on the Aspen Hotel on Lake Street continues apace this morning. The three-story building [ ... ]
By Sentinel Staff Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced her committee assignments Tuesday after she was swo [ ... ]
The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 3 A resident and a court o [ ... ]
Pioneers of Alaska To Meet Thursday Sitka Pioneers of Alaska will hold its monthly meeting Thursda [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer On the last day of 2016, Sitka’s first legal mariju [ ... ]
By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The Sitka Fine Arts Camp set a new record for camp regis [ ... ]
The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 30 A tow was arranged for [ ... ]
New Arrivals Baby Girl Floyd Amelia Danni Floyd arrived on Christmas Eve, the second child of Nico [ ... ]
By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The city’s challenge of making ends meet – or “kee [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER and TOM HESSE Sentinel Staff For Sitka athletes, 2016 was a year where heroic [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER and SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writers Sitkans are being invited to go [ ... ]
Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 29 At 1:45 [ ... ]
By Sentinel Staff A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopter crew medevacked an injured woman, and [ ... ]
