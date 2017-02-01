Daily Sitka Sentinel

3 fold banner (mom/baby)
 Tlingit elder Herman Davis wears the Coho clan house hat as he sits on a panel at the Sheet'ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi Saturday night. A group of Shee Atika Corporation shareholders called the meeting to discuss their dissatisfaction with the way the Native corporation is being managed and the process for electing board members. About 100 people attended the meeting. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)

January 31, 2017, Community Happenings
01 Feb 2017 00:29

Vacancy Open On Gaming Panel Sitka Tribe of Alaska is seeking to fill a vacancy on its Charitable  [ ... ]

Roger Higley Gets Chamber’s Cossack Cap
01 Feb 2017 00:24

By Sentinel Staff Two businesses, a longtime community supporter, and a band of “heroes” were h [ ... ]

Concerned Shee Atika Shareholders Meet
01 Feb 2017 00:22

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer About 100  Shee Atika Corp. shareholders gathered Sa [ ... ]

Girls Bball: MEHS Vs SHS Tonight
31 Jan 2017 22:36

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Sports Editor Sitka High and Mt. Edgecumbe High girls basketball t [ ... ]

January 31, 2017 Police Blotter
31 Jan 2017 22:30

Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 30 A flip  [ ... ]

Edgecumbe Pool Short Of Funds for Opening
31 Jan 2017 00:14

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The governor’s fiscal year 2018 budget has $100,000 fo [ ... ]

January 30, 2017, Community Happenings
31 Jan 2017 00:08

Free Tinaa Pendent After-school Workshop for 2nd and 3rd Graders   Second- and third-grade studen [ ... ]

January 30, 2017 Police Blotter
30 Jan 2017 22:58

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 27 A driver was reported t [ ... ]

Sitka Jazz Fest: a Mix of Students and Stars
28 Jan 2017 00:26

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Whether you like jazz stylings or not, you’re sure  [ ... ]

January 27, 2017, Community Happenings
28 Jan 2017 00:22

Raven/Shark Totem Pole Returned to Place in SitkaThe original 19th century Raven/Shark Pole has ret [ ... ]

Hospital Officials Say Co-op Outlook Bleak
28 Jan 2017 00:21

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Sitka Community Hospital CEO Rob Allen and top staff mem [ ... ]

January 27, 2017 Police Blotter
27 Jan 2017 22:41

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 26 A nonprofit organizatio [ ... ]

Sawmill Creek Plaza Movie Theater Closes
27 Jan 2017 00:07

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer The Coliseum Theatre at Sawmill Creek Plaza is closin [ ... ]

Hotel Official Predicts Big Year for Visitors
27 Jan 2017 00:07

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Major cuts to the state’s tourism marketing budget has [ ... ]

January 26, 2017, Community Happenings
26 Jan 2017 23:59

Guitarist Mimi Fox Joins Sitka Jazz Fest Feb. 2-4 Sitka Jazz Festival returns to the stage with co [ ... ]

January 26, 2017 Police Blotter
26 Jan 2017 22:13

Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 25 A half- [ ... ]

January 25, 2017, Community Happenings
26 Jan 2017 00:35

Applications Due Feb. 15 For UAS Scholarships The deadline for University of Alaska Southeast scho [ ... ]

Assembly Votes Hike In Sales Tax Limit
26 Jan 2017 00:32

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The City and Borough Assembly took the first step Tuesda [ ... ]

‘Broadway Night’ to Light Up Sitka Stage
26 Jan 2017 00:30

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer A jazz ensemble playing Rodgers and Hammerstein. A ba [ ... ]

Lawsuit on Landslide Adds City as Defendant
25 Jan 2017 23:47

By Sentinel Staff Superior Court Judge David George on Monday approved a motion by Sound Developmen [ ... ]

January 25, 2017 Police Blotter
25 Jan 2017 23:13

Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 24 At 7 a. [ ... ]

January 24, 2017, Community Happenings
25 Jan 2017 00:13

Open Mic Benefit Slated Jan. 29 Sitka Folk will host a benefit open mic at the Larkspur Cafe on Su [ ... ]

Higher Sales Tax Cap On Assembly Agenda
25 Jan 2017 00:13

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer An ordinance to charge sales tax on purchases up to $12, [ ... ]

Food Truck Training To Help Sitka Youths
25 Jan 2017 00:12

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Youth Advocates of Sitka students will soon be peddli [ ... ]

