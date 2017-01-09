Daily Sitka Sentinel

CHRISTMAS EVE – Father Michael Oleksa gives the St. Michael's Orthodox Cathedral star a spin this morning at the cathedral following a divine liturgy service celebrating the birth of Jesus. Today is Christmas eve on the Julian calendar, which is used by the Orthodox Church. The public is invited to St. Michael's for a tour 5 p.m. Saturday, which will be followed by public caroling. Carolers sing and follow a member of the congregation who carries the star while spinning it. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)