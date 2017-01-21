Daily Sitka Sentinel

Spawn/BP January 2017
INTENSE – Homer High School's Charles Rohr shoots under pressure from Sitka High's Steve Schmitt Thursday night at Sitka High. Sitka won the game 68-60. With Homer boys and girls teams and Ketchikan girls teams in town, this weekend is packed with high school basketball games on both sides of the bridge. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)

Sitka Wins Vs. Homer, MEHS Falls to KayHi
21 Jan 2017 02:22

  By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Sports Editor Thursday was a big night for basketball in Sitka [ ... ]

Red Riding Hood – as Told by Sitka Celtic Dance
21 Jan 2017 02:16

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Once upon a time, a long time ago, Little Red Riding Hoo [ ... ]

Miyasato Quits Position On STA Council
21 Jan 2017 01:48

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Benjamen Miyasato has resigned from his seat on the S [ ... ]

Sitkans at Inaugural See the Trump Divide
21 Jan 2017 01:47

  By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Two Sitka residents ended up on opposite sides of [ ... ]

January 20, 2017, Community Happenings
21 Jan 2017 00:39

Martial Arts at Hames Center Hames Center martial arts will hold a two-part Brazilian jiu-jitsu wo [ ... ]

January 20, 2017 Police Blotter
20 Jan 2017 22:44

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 19 A cat was left at the s [ ... ]

Budget Is Job One For Sitka Legislators
20 Jan 2017 00:37

By SHANNON HAUGLAND and BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer Sitka’s two legislators are fee [ ... ]

Sitka Has Outage After Relay Fails
19 Jan 2017 23:46

By Sentinel Staff About 80 percent of Sitka was without power for more than two hours early this mo [ ... ]

January 19, 2017 Police Blotter
19 Jan 2017 21:35

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 18  A resident said a cal [ ... ]

Wolves Best Braves in Opener
18 Jan 2017 23:52

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Sports Editor For a fan, Tuesday night’s Sitka versus Mt. Edgecu [ ... ]

January 18, 2017, Community Happenings
18 Jan 2017 23:39

‘Explain Pain Class on Tap The public is invited to attend a free “Explain Pain” class noon- [ ... ]

January 18, 2017 Police Blotter
18 Jan 2017 23:18

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 17 A feral cat was left at [ ... ]

Playground Promoters Report Fund Progress
18 Jan 2017 23:18

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer A goal of raising $732,000 to build a new playground onc [ ... ]

Officials of STA, City Enjoy Get-Together
18 Jan 2017 23:17

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Ferry service, cemetery vandalism, bus service and elect [ ... ]

Zoning Issue Delays Plat on Alice Island
18 Jan 2017 23:17

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The Planning Commission postponed action on a preliminar [ ... ]

Sitka Logs Power Outages During Stormy Weather
18 Jan 2017 00:32

By Sentinel Staff Two-hour power outages hit Japonski Island and two city harbors during Sunday’s [ ... ]

Applications Coming In For City Job
18 Jan 2017 00:32

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Applications for city administrator are starting to come [ ... ]

January 17, 2017, Community Happenings
18 Jan 2017 00:22

Action Figures Topic of Class The Sheldon Jackson Museum invites the public to attend a free famil [ ... ]

January 17, 2017 Police Blotter
17 Jan 2017 22:57

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 13 A caller said his wife  [ ... ]

Dance Grind to Give Sitkans a Winter Break
14 Jan 2017 00:28

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Stuck in Sitka for a long weekend?  You can let you [ ... ]

Wreck of the Neva: An Emerging Story of Survival
14 Jan 2017 00:24

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series about the recent discoveries about the survivors of th [ ... ]

January 13, 2017 Police Blotter
13 Jan 2017 22:15

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 12 At 7:13 a.m. a 911 call [ ... ]

January 13, 2017 Community Happenings
13 Jan 2017 20:20

Obamarama Set for Jan. 21 Music and dance by local musicians to honor Obama’s work on social jus [ ... ]

Big Brothers Big Sisters Program a Care Giver
13 Jan 2017 00:27

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Studies show that about a quarter of Alaskan teens fe [ ... ]

