Daily Sitka Sentinel

JAZZ FEST – Members of the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz Ensemble, from left, Julio Flavio Maza Galvez, Alex Hahn and Jon Hatamiya perform at Odess Theater Thursday night at a standing-room-only Sitka Jazz Festival concert. The musicians, master's-level jazz students from UCLA's Herb Alpert School of Music, are among the jazz instrumentalists and vocalists from around the country who are performing in this year's festival. Evening concerts will be held 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Performing Arts Center. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)