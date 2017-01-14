Daily Sitka Sentinel

POSITIVE SPIN – Motivational speaker Jesse LeBeau transfers a spinning basketball to fifth-grader Tyler Christner in the gymnasium at Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School during an assembly Thursday. LeBeau, who grew up on Gravina Island near Ketchikan, described the inspiring story of overcoming his height disadvantage to become a star basketball player and performer. He is described as one of the world's premiere basketball trick artists, and is regularly featured on TV, film, and international tours. He stars on the kids' Pop TV sitcom "This Just In," which airs Saturday mornings. He also has his own TV show in development, "The LeBeau Show." (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)