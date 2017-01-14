Daily Sitka Sentinel

Spawn/GCI
POSITIVE SPIN – Motivational speaker Jesse LeBeau transfers a spinning basketball to fifth-grader Tyler Christner in the gymnasium at Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School during an assembly Thursday. LeBeau, who grew up on Gravina Island near Ketchikan, described the inspiring story of overcoming his height disadvantage to become a star basketball player and performer.  He is described as one of the world's premiere basketball trick artists, and is regularly featured on TV, film, and international tours. He stars on the kids' Pop TV sitcom "This Just In," which airs Saturday mornings. He also has his own TV show in development, "The LeBeau Show." (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)

Dance Grind to Give Sitkans a Winter Break
14 Jan 2017 00:28

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Stuck in Sitka for a long weekend?  You can let you [ ... ]

Wreck of the Neva: An Emerging Story of Survival
14 Jan 2017 00:24

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series about the recent discoveries about the survivors of th [ ... ]

January 13, 2017 Police Blotter
13 Jan 2017 22:15

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 12 At 7:13 a.m. a 911 call [ ... ]

January 13, 2017 Community Happenings
13 Jan 2017 20:20

Obamarama Set for Jan. 21 Music and dance by local musicians to honor Obama’s work on social jus [ ... ]

Big Brothers Big Sisters Program a Care Giver
13 Jan 2017 00:27

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Studies show that about a quarter of Alaskan teens fe [ ... ]

Archaeologists Find Grave, More Neva Artifacts
13 Jan 2017 00:25

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a three-part series about a project revealing new evidence ab [ ... ]

Sitka Assembly Hears Optimistic School Report
13 Jan 2017 00:23

By Sentinel Staff “The School Board’s goals will drive everything we do throughout the district [ ... ]

Schools Closed Early As Roads Turn to Ice
13 Jan 2017 00:23

By Sentinel Staff All Sitka schools were closed early today because of the hazards caused by icy st [ ... ]

January 12, 2017 Police Blotter
12 Jan 2017 22:41

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 11 At 7:15 a.m. a caller s [ ... ]

January 12, 2017 Community Happenings
12 Jan 2017 17:51

Alaska Day Festival Planners to Meet  Coordinators for Sitka’s 2017 October Alaska Day Festival [ ... ]

January 11, 2017 Police Blotter
12 Jan 2017 00:23

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 10 At 7:52 a.m. a 911 call [ ... ]

MEHS Invite Begins
12 Jan 2017 00:20

By Sentinel Staff Starting today, Mt. Edgecumbe High School’s B.J. McGillis Gym will be all adult [ ... ]

New Evidence of Historic Shipwreck Found
12 Jan 2017 00:16

EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the past 30 years archaeologist Dave McMahan has done research at scores of ar [ ... ]

School Board Gets Good Budget Report
12 Jan 2017 00:14

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer The Sitka School District unveiled its preliminary fi [ ... ]

IFQ Plan for City Taken off the Table
12 Jan 2017 00:13

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer A municipal quota share program in the commercial halibu [ ... ]

January 11, 2017 Community Happenings
11 Jan 2017 21:17

Marine Safety Workshop Set The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association will conduct a first aid [ ... ]

Industrial Park Board Accepts Deal on Dock
11 Jan 2017 00:14

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer The Gary Paxton Industrial Park Board has decided to  [ ... ]

Phone Misuse Fines On Assembly Agenda
10 Jan 2017 23:59

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer An ordinance to set fines for driving with a handheld de [ ... ]

January 10, 2017 Police Blotter
10 Jan 2017 22:13

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 9 A large garbage can was  [ ... ]

January 10, 2017 Community Happenings
10 Jan 2017 20:41

Trapping, Trails Video to be Shown  A trapping-awareness presentation is scheduled 7 p.m. Thursda [ ... ]

Sitka Air Crew Makes Rescue in Stormy Seas
10 Jan 2017 00:23

By Sentinel Staff A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopter hoisted four people Friday from a disa [ ... ]

Green Lake Hydro Plant Repaired, Back at Work
10 Jan 2017 00:05

By Sentinel Staff The Green Lake hydro plant was returned to service Saturday, nearly three months  [ ... ]

Broken Water Pipe Fixed, Service Restored
09 Jan 2017 23:34

   Sitka Public Works Department Maintenance and Operations Superintendent Harry Greene watches [ ... ]

Star Bearers Lead Christmas Celebration
09 Jan 2017 23:34

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Members of the Orthodox church in Sitka celebrated Ch [ ... ]

