Daily Sitka Sentinel

PASSING TRADITION – Haida master weaver Delores Churchill helps Mary Bernhardt make a traditional cedar hat Thursday at University of Alaska Southeast Sitka Campus. Churchill, an adjunct instructor from Ketchikan, is finishing a two-week weaving class this weekend. Churchill learned weaving from her mother, Selina Peratrovich, who was also an internationally-renowned weaver. In recent years Churchill has offered at least one class during the academic year in Sitka.  She may teach an additional class here this summer. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)

Sitka Jazz Fest: a Mix of Students and Stars
28 Jan 2017 00:26

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Whether you like jazz stylings or not, you’re sure  [ ... ]

January 27, 2017, Community Happenings
28 Jan 2017 00:22

Raven/Shark Totem Pole Returned to Place in SitkaThe original 19th century Raven/Shark Pole has ret [ ... ]

Hospital Officials Say Co-op Outlook Bleak
28 Jan 2017 00:21

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Sitka Community Hospital CEO Rob Allen and top staff mem [ ... ]

January 27, 2017 Police Blotter
27 Jan 2017 22:41

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 26 A nonprofit organizatio [ ... ]

Sawmill Creek Plaza Movie Theater Closes
27 Jan 2017 00:07

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer The Coliseum Theatre at Sawmill Creek Plaza is closin [ ... ]

Hotel Official Predicts Big Year for Visitors
27 Jan 2017 00:07

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Major cuts to the state’s tourism marketing budget has [ ... ]

January 26, 2017, Community Happenings
26 Jan 2017 23:59

Guitarist Mimi Fox Joins Sitka Jazz Fest Feb. 2-4 Sitka Jazz Festival returns to the stage with co [ ... ]

January 26, 2017 Police Blotter
26 Jan 2017 22:13

Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 25 A half- [ ... ]

January 25, 2017, Community Happenings
26 Jan 2017 00:35

Applications Due Feb. 15 For UAS Scholarships The deadline for University of Alaska Southeast scho [ ... ]

Assembly Votes Hike In Sales Tax Limit
26 Jan 2017 00:32

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The City and Borough Assembly took the first step Tuesda [ ... ]

‘Broadway Night’ to Light Up Sitka Stage
26 Jan 2017 00:30

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer A jazz ensemble playing Rodgers and Hammerstein. A ba [ ... ]

Lawsuit on Landslide Adds City as Defendant
25 Jan 2017 23:47

By Sentinel Staff Superior Court Judge David George on Monday approved a motion by Sound Developmen [ ... ]

January 25, 2017 Police Blotter
25 Jan 2017 23:13

Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 24 At 7 a. [ ... ]

January 24, 2017, Community Happenings
25 Jan 2017 00:13

Open Mic Benefit Slated Jan. 29 Sitka Folk will host a benefit open mic at the Larkspur Cafe on Su [ ... ]

Higher Sales Tax Cap On Assembly Agenda
25 Jan 2017 00:13

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer An ordinance to charge sales tax on purchases up to $12, [ ... ]

Food Truck Training To Help Sitka Youths
25 Jan 2017 00:12

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Youth Advocates of Sitka students will soon be peddli [ ... ]

Schmitt Writes Grants In New Police Position
25 Jan 2017 00:09

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Former Police Chief Sheldon Schmitt is back at work at t [ ... ]

January 24, 2017 Police Blotter
25 Jan 2017 00:07

Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 23 An ambu [ ... ]

January 23, 2017, Community Happenings
24 Jan 2017 00:16

Sesquicentennial Planning Tuesday Local agencies, community organizations and individuals interest [ ... ]

Sitka Women’s March Draws Heavy Turnout
24 Jan 2017 00:04

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Forget the knitted pink “pussy hat.” Amy Kane sho [ ... ]

Winning Weekend for Baskeball Teams
23 Jan 2017 23:40

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Sports Editor It was a victorious weekend for the Sitka and Mt. Ed [ ... ]

January 23, 2017 Police Blotter
23 Jan 2017 23:02

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 20 A driver complained abo [ ... ]

Sitka Wins Vs. Homer, MEHS Falls to KayHi
21 Jan 2017 02:22

  By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Sports Editor Thursday was a big night for basketball in Sitka [ ... ]

Red Riding Hood – as Told by Sitka Celtic Dance
21 Jan 2017 02:16

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Once upon a time, a long time ago, Little Red Riding Hoo [ ... ]

