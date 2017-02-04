Daily Sitka Sentinel

Sitka Realty
JAZZ FEST – Members of the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz Ensemble, from left, Julio Flavio Maza Galvez, Alex Hahn and Jon Hatamiya perform at Odess Theater Thursday night at a standing-room-only Sitka Jazz Festival concert. The musicians, master's-level jazz students from UCLA's Herb Alpert School of Music, are among the jazz instrumentalists and vocalists from around the country who are performing in this year's festival. Evening concerts will be held 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Performing Arts Center. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)

February 3, 2017, Community Happenings
04 Feb 2017 00:38

SJ Museum Annual Meet, Opening Reception Feb. 11 The opening reception for Alaska Positive, a juri [ ... ]

Banff Brings New Round of Adventure Films
04 Feb 2017 00:34

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Teenagers scale challenging cliffs. A lone surfer takes [ ... ]

Sitkans Gather for the Art of Storytelling
04 Feb 2017 00:33

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer A good story has a turning point, ups and downs, a reali [ ... ]

Antique Baby Cup Returned Home to Son
04 Feb 2017 00:32

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Several years ago, Peggy Rice bought a tarnished silv [ ... ]

Coast Guard Goes to Aid Of Boat Taking on Water
04 Feb 2017 00:31

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Write Amid wind gusts and 10-foot seas, a helicopter crew from  [ ... ]

Police Give Warnings In Wake of Burglaries
04 Feb 2017 00:30

By Sentinel Staff Six burglaries at small businesses have been logged in the past three months, Sit [ ... ]

February 3, 2017 Police Blotter
03 Feb 2017 21:58

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Feb. 2 A caller said his vehicl [ ... ]

February 2, 2017, Community Happenings
03 Feb 2017 00:05

Heart Month To be Market In Healthy Way SEARHC is participating in American Heart Month by inviti [ ... ]

Sitkans to Get Tips From Martial Arts Star
02 Feb 2017 23:26

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Sports Editor Ryatt LaRose approaches a mat at the Hames Center an [ ... ]

UAS Reviews Degree On Law Enforcement
02 Feb 2017 23:23

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer University of Alaska Southeast officials say they are st [ ... ]

February 2, 2017 Police Blotter
02 Feb 2017 23:01

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Feb. 1 A cat and four kittens w [ ... ]

Wolves Victorious In Rival Game
02 Feb 2017 00:18

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Sports Editor The Sitka High girls basketball team defeated the Mt [ ... ]

Board Gives Superintendent High Marks
02 Feb 2017 00:16

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer The Sitka School Board gave superintendent Mary Wegne [ ... ]

February 1, 2017, Community Happenings
02 Feb 2017 00:15

T’ai Chi Chih Practice Listed     T’ai Chi Chih Practice by the Sea will be 10 a.m. Saturd [ ... ]

February 1, 2017 Police Blotter
01 Feb 2017 23:37

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today:   Jan. 31 An ambulance was re [ ... ]

January 31, 2017, Community Happenings
01 Feb 2017 00:29

Vacancy Open On Gaming Panel Sitka Tribe of Alaska is seeking to fill a vacancy on its Charitable  [ ... ]

Roger Higley Gets Chamber’s Cossack Cap
01 Feb 2017 00:24

By Sentinel Staff Two businesses, a longtime community supporter, and a band of “heroes” were h [ ... ]

Concerned Shee Atika Shareholders Meet
01 Feb 2017 00:22

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer About 100  Shee Atika Corp. shareholders gathered Sa [ ... ]

Girls Bball: MEHS Vs SHS Tonight
31 Jan 2017 22:36

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Sports Editor Sitka High and Mt. Edgecumbe High girls basketball t [ ... ]

January 31, 2017 Police Blotter
31 Jan 2017 22:30

Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 30 A flip  [ ... ]

Edgecumbe Pool Short Of Funds for Opening
31 Jan 2017 00:14

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The governor’s fiscal year 2018 budget has $100,000 fo [ ... ]

January 30, 2017, Community Happenings
31 Jan 2017 00:08

Free Tinaa Pendent After-school Workshop for 2nd and 3rd Graders   Second- and third-grade studen [ ... ]

January 30, 2017 Police Blotter
30 Jan 2017 22:58

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 27 A driver was reported t [ ... ]

Sitka Jazz Fest: a Mix of Students and Stars
28 Jan 2017 00:26

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Whether you like jazz stylings or not, you’re sure  [ ... ]

