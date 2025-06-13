Joyce Marvel Martin Dies; Former Resident Was 94

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 7:46 pm

Joyce Marvel Martin, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in Hood River, Oregon, on June 6 at the age of 94.

Joyce got her name because, as her family put it, "The day of her birth was a joyous and marvelous day!”

Born Sept. 18, 1930, on a dairy farm in Gardena, California, to Vernon and Fleta Morris, Joyce lived a life filled with adventure, hard work, and deep love for her family.

Joyce's early years were marked by resilience and adaptability. During the Great Depression, her family moved to Brookings, Oregon, and later to Wrangell, Alaska, where they worked tirelessly to make ends meet, typically employed in the logging and sawmill industries.

In those days, Joyce would go goat hunting near the Stikine River with her parents, Fleta and Lowell Marsh. She was charged with climbing the steep inclines carrying the guns, supplies, and harvest for her dad.

While Joyce was away attending school, she also worked at Metlox Pottery in Manhattan Beach, California, where she met her future husband, Ed Martin. Together, they embarked on a journey that would span 70 years.

After marrying Ed, Joyce embraced the challenges of life with an unwavering spirit. They worked at a floating logging camp in Alaska, where Joyce cooked for the crew and Ed worked as a logger. The logging camp was the source of innumerable legendary family memories and stories derived from partying, playing cards, going back and forth from DeGroff Bay to Sitka on float planes and skiffs, spending all night at the old 3 1/2 club, and misadventures from living with chainsaws, outboards, and logging families all residing on a massive floating log raft.

In late 1959 they settled in Sitka, where they raised their three children, Marty, Jamie, and Mitchell. Their first residence in Sitka was a tiny apartment above Market Center. Also, upon arriving in Sitka, they opened Tri-Ways Marina. It was located on Katlian Street between the ANB Harbor and Sitka Sound Seafoods. In addition to the usual marina activities, they repaired boat engines, sold sporting goods, and were the first in Sitka to sell Boston Whalers, Honda motorcycles, and Schwinn bikes.

In the early 1970s, Joyce and Ed started a new business venture: a construction company that would champion affordable homes in Sitka, bringing the first modular home concept to town. Martin Construction, which eventually evolved into Martin Enterprises, remained a successful family venture for over 50 years. Joyce managed the bookkeeping for all of these business ventures and continued to do so into her 90s, in Hood River, where she'd been living for some 20 years.

Joyce was a pillar of the community. She was known as "Sitka's Little League Mom," having run the concession stand for over a decade and introduced the town to her famous "taco boats."

Joyce was an avid reader, usually finishing a new book before nightfall. She loved jigsaw and crossword puzzles, as well as watching "Jeopardy" on TV. She was a sports fanatic, tracking everything from tennis to golf to professional football and her beloved Duke college basketball team on television. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, and hosting friends, family, and people from all walks of life in Sitka.

Those who lived in Sitka for a significant time may remember seeing Joyce working at The Dunk and Whirl laundromat, located across from Oceanside Trailer Court, or as a cook at Kentucky Fried Chicken, situated where the Chamber of Commerce is located, 104 Lake Street.

Above all, Joyce’s greatest love, investment, and legacy was her family, which included three children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Joyce’s family will forever remember her warmth, humor, intelligence, generosity, and unconditional love.

Joyce is survived by her brother Vernon (Jerry) Morris, her children Marty and Liza Martin of Sitka, Jamie and John Licari of Sitka, and Mitch and Jill Martin of Redding, California.

She also is survived by her grandchildren, Sydney and Cory Eubanks, Michelle and Scott Jones, Morgan and Mylan Bruno, Vince Licari, Jacob and Aayrn Licari, Xavier Martin, Sofia Martin; and great-grandchildren, Safaya Mann, Mason Martin, Joyce Bruno, Athena Jones, Coby Licari, and Jordan Jones.

Joyce's legacy of hard work, dedication, and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Sitka Little League.