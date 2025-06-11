Longtime Sitka Resident Marian Blankenship Dies

Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 7:50 pm

Longtime Sitka resident Marian Blankenship passed on to her eternal home, in the early morning hours of May 28, 2025, at the age of 92.

Marian Jean Myers was born March 8, 1933, in Ketchikan, the youngest of three children of Clarence and Sadie Myers. When she was young, her father, a carpenter and commercial fisherman, moved the family to Tenakee Springs, then on to Port Alexander. When she was five, the family moved to Sitka, where Marian was schooled until WWII became a concern. Her father moved the family to Washington State, settling in Elma. Marian had fond memories of her junior high school years in Elma. With the ending of the war, the family moved back to Sitka, where Marian attended Sitka High School, and met her future husband, Vaughn. She graduated in 1951, and went on to business college in Seattle. She and Vaughn were married at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church in Seattle, on January 12, 1952. Together, they had four children. Just prior to Vaughn’s death last year, they celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.

Marian was first and foremost a mother. While raising her family, she eventually started working outside the home. Throughout the years she worked for ACS, and the Moore Clinic. Her favorite place to work was at the Sitka National Historical Park visitor center.

Marian’s tribal affiliation is Tsimshian, and she is of the Eagle/Killer Whale Clan. She was introduced to basket weaving, beading, and carving, while working at the visitor center. Nearing retirement, Marian often joined Vaughn on their boat, the Rose Lynn, enhancing the salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska, transporting hatchery salmon smolt for DIPAC in Juneau, and Sitka’s NSRAA.

After retiring, Marian and Vaughn enjoyed many years of road trips with their various RV’s. Traveling coast to coast throughout Alaska, Canada, and the lower 48. They saw Australia and New Zealand and liked it so much that they went back a second time. They cruised the Panama Canal, and enjoyed their 60th Anniversary in Hawaii. For many summers Marian and Vaughn cruised the inside passage on their 42-foot pleasure boat, the Dream Chase, visiting familiar places, family, and friends, along the way.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband Vaughn, their first born son Daniel, son Robert Vaughn, her sister Mildred, and brother Walt.

She is survived by her daughter Rose (Al) Risley of Toledo, Washington; son Brian (Annette) Blankenship of Sitka; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews in Alaska and Washington; her sister-in-law Margie Blankenship of Sitka; and dear longtime friend Peggy Parker, of Sitka.

Marian spent her last few years at Sitka Pioneers Home. “Thank you to the staff who loved and cared for our Mom, and Grandma,” the family said. “Know how much we appreciate all you did for ‘Gramma’ – she loved you too.”

Marian requested there be no service, or celebration of life. She asked that her ashes be interred with ‘‘Daddy’’ at Sitka Memorial Park columbarium. As a devout Christian, she loved the Lord, our Savior Jesus Christ, her family said. “She’s ‘Home’ in Heaven, dancing that long overdue Polka with Dad.”