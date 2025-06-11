Agnes J. Greimann Dies; Longtime Alaskan was 92

Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 7:50 pm

Agnes Joyce Greimann passed away, peacefully, on March 29, 2025, in the Sitka Pioneers Home. She was 92.

Agnes was born on December 15, 1932, in Alberta, Canada.

On February 19, 1949, Agnes met Paul, in Edmonton, Alberta. After a week of dating, Paul left for Fairbanks and for eight months they corresponded, exchanging heartfelt letters, pledging their love for each other. In one letter, Paul included a marriage proposal. Agnes joyfully accepted,

They were married October 19, 1949, in Edmonton. After their marriage, they moved to Fairbanks. Agnes worked for many businesses, most notably the First National Bank and the borough school district. She retired from the school district in 1992.

During their marriage, they lived in 20 different dwellings. In each place, Alaska, Arizona and Canada, if there was space for a garden, she spent many hours, tilling, planting and harvesting. She loved nurturing hanging baskets, rose bushes, strawberries and raspberries, as well as picking wild blueberries and cranberries, with her children and grandchildren.

After retiring, Agnes and Paul spent 30 years RVing across Canada, and the United States, wintering in Green Valley, Arizona.

In 2019, Agnes was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and in 2023 she entered the Sitka Pioneers Home, where she received exceptional and loving care.

She lived a full life, defined by the love of her family, faith, and resilience to her life’s adversities.

She is survived by her husband of 75+ years; three children, Gloria Pies (Mitch) of Sitka, Curtis (Diane) of Anchorage, and Joyce Lucia (Don) of Soldotna; nine grandchildren, Cathy Geraghty of Fairbanks, Sarah Mahoskey (Jerome) of Sitka, Stephanie Lewis (Nic) of Sitka, Kristina Infante (Luis) of Washington, D.C., Ali Showalter (Drew) of Chicago, Jessica Bray (Geoffrey) of Minneapolis, Tony Lucia (Mattea) of Minneapolis, Mario Lucia (Ali) of Anchorage, and Kimberly Fenner of Anchorage; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, son Kenneth and daughter Linda Fenner.

The family extended a special thanks to the Pioneers Home staff, Sitka Brave Heart Volunteers and the 3rd floor Pioneers Home residents, who nurtured her with loving care.