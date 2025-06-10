Cancer Survivors Event

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 7:32 pm

Dear Editor: On behalf of the Sitka Cancer Survivor’s Society, we want to thank all who showed up this past Sunday, in the rainy chilly weather, and were ready to celebrate all the cancer survivors who came to our event. We enjoyed being with each other, and munching on the delicious refreshments of cookies, provided by our Sitka Emblem Club 142.

Those who attended also enjoyed looking for the hidden treasures, and receiving their prizes after they were found.

We also want to thank Bev’s Flowers and Gifts for the pretty presentation of flowers to each of survivors and supporters. We want to thank the Sitka Sentinel for their PSA posting, AJ for the interview on Problem Corner, and Raven Radio as well. Please enjoy the Path of Hope any time and sit for a spell! Hope to see you next year.

Check out our website: www.sitkacancersurvivorssociety.org.

SCSS Board Members

Carolyn Fredrickson - President/PR

Candi Barger - Vice President

Grant Applications

Shannon Callahan – Path of Hope

Gail Roderick- Path of Hope

Patti MacPike – Treasurer

Jill Scheidt – Facebook

Pam Samuelson – Quilt Raffle Sales, Communications

Bonnie Richards – Retired