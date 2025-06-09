Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 7:41 pm

Dear Editor: Acidification of the oceans is real. More CO2 than the ocean can process has caused acidification.

‘‘It’s all connected’’: loss of 10 billion snow crabs in the Bering Sea and lack of chum salmon in the Yukon/Kuskokwim rivers. The pollution of cruise lines has hurt fisheries and subsistence in all of Alaska. It is one ocean.

Three-quarters of Sitka voters approved of the ammonia, copper, chlorine, fecal coliform, htydrocarbons, nitrates, nitrites and lead being dumped into Southeastern Alaska waters, which affects all Alaskans.

Microplastics are real: in our fish and everything we eat. In two to three generations into Sitka’s future, residents will not be eating local fish because of poison from cruise lines. Even if cruise tourism stopped, damage has been done.

Cruel, ignorant or denial: three-quarters of Sitka’s voters did not read about scrubber emissions, or ignored it.

Cruise lines visiting Juneau, continually purhed past the limits of their memorandum of agreement. Cruise lines value $$$ over a ‘‘gentlemen’s agreement,’’ and is the reason the cruise ship numbers were brought to vote in Juneau for a legally-binding agreement.

Fish used to be ‘‘brain food’’ because of the omega 3 fats of cold-water fish. (The research findings of microplastics in local shellfish was Sitka Tribe of Alaska driven.)

Christy Williams, Sitka