In Appreciation

Posted Tuesday, June 17, 2025 7:42 pm

Dear Editor: Words are not enough. Words are all I have.

Oct. 27, 2024, was a day when heroes found me in need.

Rodney Nielson and Mason Jones are the only names I know. The other heroes are nameless because I do not know their names and when they came to my aid they did not know my name. I was listed as “Doe #4” while in the ICU (intensive care unit). Mason and Rodney got the ball rolling by summoning a plethora of heroes out of thin air. I only know of what other people have told me because I was not in any shape to know what was going on.

Next came the “mobile” heroes. They spend their spare time learning how to keep people alive and when needed, they jump in their rig and put into practice what they have learned in their “spare” time.

Next the “stationary” heroes have their chance to put me together. SEARHC (stands for hero factory) treated me like royalty. They had no idea who I was (Doe #4) but that didn‘t matter as they sewed, prodded, pushed, pulled and generally had their way with me. It comes to mind that Humpty Dumpty might have had a better chance if the “king’s men” had taken Mr. Dumpty to SEARHC.

I’m back in “the game” now, and a lot wiser only because “heroes” were ready to help. Thank you, all. I don’t know how I can ever do more than the heroes did for me that day.

Thank you seems so small for such heroes. It’s all I’ve got.

THANK YOU, ALL!

C. Wayne Treadway, Sitka