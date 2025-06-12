June 14 Protest

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 7:08 pm

Dear Editor: On June 14, Donald Trump will honor himself with a 4-mile military parade in our nation’s capitol. This parade is inspired by dictators he idolizes, and will cost taxpayers $40-$100 million. Trump has threatened “Very Heavy Force” on parade protesters.

Two things are true in this country: we have no kings, and no president can stop people from peacefully speaking out. On Saturday, millions will do just that.

June 14 is where Trump’s tyranny meets the resistance. Over 2,000 protests and millions of people nationwide will participate in a No Kings National Day of Action to call out the cruelty, chaos, and lies his administration has unleashed across the country.

Sitkans for Peace and Democracy will join patriots nationwide. We will gather at noon at the roundabout, then march to the Crescent Harbor net shed, where we will hear a few brief speeches – and a special musical guest! – followed by an opportunity to learn about resources for promoting democracy.

There has never been a greater need for steadfast resistance to Trump’s cruel and dangerous regime. Please join Sitka families, friends, and neighbors to declare, America needs democracy, not kings!

Cindy Litman, Sitka