Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 7:50 pm

Dear Editor: The Sitka Rotary Club, Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and US Forest Service would like to extend thanks to the attendees and sponsors of the 84th Annual Swan Lake Kid’s Fishing Day.

Fishing took place on a misty, breezy Saturday – June 7. The air horn sounded at 9 a.m. sharp and 68 youth anglers, ages 4-12, cast their lines from shore or boat. From 9 a.m. to noon, every rainbow, cutthroat, and Dolly Varden in Swan Lake was fair game. In total, only 49 fish were weighed and measured. Sizes ranged from 5.2 inches to 12.5 inches. Prizes were awarded for the largest and smallest fish in each of the age groups as well as first fish and random weight prizes.

Prizes for first fish were awarded to Ember Hole, Ryan Clay, Aurora Armer, Thomas Vinson, Gemma Tabachnik and Jeremiah Plank.

Prizes for largest fish were awarded to Nora Foster, Wyatt Peters, Solaris Hoffay, Thomas Vinson, Gemma Tabachnik, and Marty Vinson.

Prizes for smallest fish were awarded to Ember Hole, Baker Matz, Solaris Hoffay, Grayson Browning, Gemma Tabachnik, and Braylon Doyle.

Hidden weight prizes were awarded to Lea Tabachnik, Alice Colvin, Olive Foster, Siggy Bishop, Lincoln Eells, Josiah Welkener, Teagan Doyle, Griffin Eells, Connor Rosendale, Nico Tabachnik, Willa Larson, Emily Doyle, Sally Kyle, Faith Feldpausch, Braylon Doyle, Marty Vinson, and Malachai Gregory

A huge thanks goes to Sitka Sound Seafoods for the donation of bait eggs and the lend of fish totes for gear and fish transport.

A huge thanks also goes out to all the generous local vendors for prize donations.

Last but not least, a huge thanks goes to the U.S. Coast Guard. For the 5th consecutive year, the USCG has generously contributed their time, equipment, and expertise. On the morning of May 19 the USCG airlifted 300 lively rainbow trout, captured by ADFG and USFS staff, from Sukoi Lake on Kruzof Island, to Sitka.

Sitka Rotary Club

Alaska Department of Fish & Game

U.S. Forest Service