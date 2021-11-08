November 8, 2021, Letters to the Editor

Posted Monday, November 8, 2021 11:18 pm

Thank You, AC Lakeside

Dear Editor: During this month of gratitude, I would like to highlight the efforts of a community member whose commitment to providing for the Sitka community seven days a week, nearly 24 hours a day (6 a.m.-midnight) have not gone unnoticed. This community partner puts food on our tables, keeps us protected against COVID-19, and raises money for our schools, museums, and other nonprofits. I would like to thank AC Lakeside Grocery for their demonstrated interest in serving the Sitka community. From providing healthy food options to holding regular food drives for our neighbors in need, Lakeside ensures that no Sitkan goes hungry. This commitment to feeding one’s community extends even further as Lakeside has demonstrated by sending USDA Farm to Families food boxes to many rural communities.

However, Lakeside’s commitment to our community doesn’t end there. Lakeside shows their appreciation for all members of the Sitka community by offering free delivery to the docks in support of our fisherman and honors those who have served by providing priority parking for our veterans. In addition to keeping Sitka nourished, Lakeside also serves our entire community by operating as a COVID Conscious Business.

Lakeside has kept our essential workers safe while mitigating any unnecessary risk of spreading COVID-19 by requiring masks in their store throughout the pandemic. Mask requirements during Sitka’s high COVID alert has protected not just the friendly folks working there and those who shop there, but also our community as a whole. Additional practices such as free home delivery or pickup and hosting large fundraisers outside exemplifies Lakeside’s effort to making their business accessible to all Sitkans. Even their endless supply of toilet paper during this pandemic has helped the Sitka community immensely!

Lakeside goes above and beyond providing food to Sitkans and serves as a dedicated community partner. The fundraisers hosted by Lakeside just in the last few months have given thousands of dollars back to the Sitka community in the form of donations to 3 to 5 Preschool, Fortress of the Bear, Sitka Historical Society & Museum, and the Alaska Raptor Center. AC Lakeside is clearly more than just a grocery store, it is a community supporter. I have immense gratitude for all who work at Lakeside and everything they are doing to serve the Sitka community.

Thank you for keeping our bellies and hearts full. Sincerely,

Ellie Lo Re, Sitka

Local Newspaper

Dear Editor: I wish to contribute to the other positive offerings from our fellow Sitkans. Great project.

I was listening to Fresh Air on Raven in September and an interview came on which I thought would dovetail well here.

The program dealt with Art Cullen, a small-town newspaper editor. “The battle to keep local journalism alive.” In it he spoke about his book ‘‘Storm Lake’’ and upcoming documentary. It was a thoughtful, truthful and funny look at running a small town newspaper. I drew parallels between Mr. Cullen’s newspaper business and our Sitka Sentinel.

A few things that stood out were: ‘‘advocate for the community” “community news” and “honest discussion of the issues.” I feel the Sentinel does all of those plus small town reporting: School Board, Assembly, sports, local human interest, state news, the Legislature and James’ photos.

I find having a local newspaper helps connect, inform and educate the community. It has been of great value to me over the years here. For that I’m grateful.

Lastly with around 1,800 newspapers having been merged or closed since the mid-2,000’s in this country. I’m pleased the Sentinel has found a way to succeed.

John Murray, Sitka