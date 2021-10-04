October 4, 2021, Letters to the Editor

Posted Monday, October 4, 2021 10:44 pm

Hospital Sale

Dear Editor: It is interesting that the editorial page has been filled with letters to the editor about masking, while relatively little has been said about the sale of the hospital. The two issues, however, have something in common. Issues which ought to be decided by facts and logic are being clouded by emotions and politics.

Fact: SEARHC is the only health care provider in Sitka. Fact: They made the only offer to purchase the former Sitka Community Hospital. They are not only offering $8.25 million to the City – they will also invest another $30 million for improvements to that property. They cannot be expected to invest in property they do not own. They cannot even be expected to maintain property they don’t own. There is no other realistic use for this property. The City has made far worse land deals than this one, which will benefit the health care of all Sitkans. Even the construction of new housing on the site will benefit our goal of more affordable housing, because those SEARHC employees will not be competing with other Sitkans for other housing.

It is irrelevant if you consider Sitka Community Hospital your birthplace or would prefer it to SEARHC. Incidentally, I have been very happy with the health care I have received from SEARHC, but in a sense, this too is irrelevant. The fact is, Sitka Community Hospital is not coming back.

When you vote tomorrow, please use your logic and not your emotions.

Kathy Kyle, Sitka