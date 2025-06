Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 7:41 pm

Dear Editor: With all appreciation to the city public work department, please show respect to the property owners when doing public work around the city.

A team of three have come to my property Friday morning and aggressively cut many branches of spruce tips tree and salmonberry bushes while clearing the area around a ditch, exposing part of my yard, without any notice or any sort of communication.

I think there is a better way of managing such a task. Thank you!

Paul Bahna, Sitka