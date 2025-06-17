Thank You, Sitka

Posted Tuesday, June 17, 2025 7:42 pm

Dear Editor: Sitka Trail Works, Sitka Native Education Program of Sitka School District and Sitka Tribe of Alaska, Sitka Conservation Society, University of Alaska Fairbanks 4-H, Youth Advocates of Sitka, and Alaska Marine Safety Education Association hosted the second Sheet’ká Splash Mountain Camp at the start of this summer. The goal to teach local youths how to safely recreate in and around Sitka’s waters and survive emergency situations was met due to incredible community support. On behalf of the organizations, we thank the Sitka community for your overwhelming generosity to make this camp a success.

Staff led a variety of activities that taught key technical skills like knot tying, fire starting, hypothermia identification, and more. Over two weeks participants not only gained extensive survival skills, but built community through challenging events like tackling the Sheet’ká Treetop Adventure Park, snorkeling, and kayaking. The camp culminated in a test of the kids survival skills at Point Brown on Kruzof, which was made possible through a discount from Alaska Marine Tours, Inc., supporting Southeast Alaska through tourism.

We extend a special thanks to LFS Inc. and Darin for donating funds to cover the survival kit supplies, Shee Atiká for covering the Treetop Adventure Park, Southeast Alaska Independent Living for the great deal on kayaks, Selkie Snorkels for the discounted rate on wetsuits and snorkel gear, Bill Coltharp from the Sitka Sound Science Center for sharing skiff expertise, the City and Borough of Sitka for a community grant, and countless other community members who helped us make this possible.

These community contributions have made a lasting impact on our youths, and we are incredibly grateful for everyone’s partnership in ensuring our youth are equipped with the knowledge and resources to get home safe.

All of us at STW, SNEP, YAS, SCS, AMSEA, UAF 4-H, SSD and STA