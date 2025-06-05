Thanks, White E

Posted Thursday, June 5, 2025 7:34 pm

Dear Editor: I’d like to send a shout out to Sitka’s very own White Elephant shop. This venerable institution has been benefitting the town for years and years, and donates its profits to many worthy NGO recipients, and currently is a useful shopping experience for visiting cruise ship workers.

I arrived here in ’82 with a scant amount of belongings and not necessarily the best gear for the climate.

The White E took care of that!

Over the years the volunteers have kept the shop going and the goods turning over. Who knows how many tons they have saved from ending up in the municipal garbage- and how many treasures have passed into new hands.

They are the recycling angels of Lingít Aaní, and somewhat of a social hub as well. There’s always a friendly chat to be had on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday afternoons and Monday nights, when the crowds arrive.

And the volunteer staff! Thank you, gunalchéesh, salamat! What a wonderful job you do, though those still useful items in the dumpster can make a strong soul weep) tirelessly and cheerfully. Thanks so very much.

And the Free Book Shelf. What an absolute boon, a priceless windfall indeed.

All in all, ‘‘the E’’ aka the ‘‘White E’’ is a benefit to our town.

Long may it thrive.

Nancy Metashvili, Sitka