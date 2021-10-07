October 7, 2021, Community Happenings

Posted Thursday, October 7, 2021 5:55 pm

Climate Meeting

Via Zoom Oct. 9

Sitka’s Citizens Climate Lobby holds its monthly Zoom meeting 9:45-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

The national speaker at 9 a.m. is Ray Ward, a Republican state representative in Utah, who supports carbon fee and dividend legislation at the national level.

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee is including a price on carbon in drafting the Build Back Better bill, also known as the Reconciliation bill. All climate-concerned folks are welcome. E-mail sitkaclimatelobby@gmail.com for agenda and zoom links by 9 p.m. Friday.

Indigenous Peoples’

Day Flags Displayed

All are invited to display an orange flag on Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 11, in observance and/or memory of boarding school attendees.

Flags are available to pick up on Friday, Oct. 8, between 8:30 and 4:30 p.m. at Sitka Tribe of Alaska, 456 Katlian Street.

Flags are limited and available on a first-come, first-served, basis.

Those with questions can call 747-3207 and ask for Mary.

Health Summit

Meeting on Tap

The Sitka Health Summit Coalition’s monthly Wooch.een (together in Tlingit) health networking and learning meeting will be held virtually noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.

The purpose of the meeting is to spark partnerships and to promote cross sector collaboration, learning and networking to improve the well-being in Sitka. For information go to sitkahealthsummit.org. Those wanting to join the meeting can contact Amanda Roberts at amandar@searhc.org for the Zoom meeting connect information.

United Way’s Sitka, Juneau

Campaign Leaders Named

Shauna Thornton of Sitka and Loren Jones of Juneau have been named co-chairs of the United Way of Southeast Alaska’s annual giving campaign.

They hope to stretch the campaign goal to $350,000 while increasing both donors and donations.

“We really appreciate both Loren and Shauna taking on this important challenge,’’ said United Way of Southeast Alaska’s Board Chair Warren Russell. ‘‘The annual campaign helps to fund United Way’s fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community across Southeast Alaska. Everyone deserves the opportunity to have a quality education that leads to a stable job, enough income to support a family through retirement, and good health. Both Loren and Shauna have been great ambassadors for these causes in the past. We know that they will do an excellent job.”

Thornton is branch manager with First National Bank Alaska in Sitka. She has lived in various parts of Alaska since arriving here 30 years ago from Salt Lake City. She is actively engaged in Sitka with a multitude of organizations including Sitka Legacy Fund, Sitka Historical Society and Museum, Youth Advocates of Sitka, Sitkans Against Family Violence, Brave Heart Volunteers, City of Sitka Port and Harbors Commission, Sitka Rotary Club, the Salvation Army advisory board, Center for Community, and Ocean Wave Quilt Guild.

‘‘I like giving back to the community I live in, because my community gives so much to me,” Thornton said.

Jones is stepping down after nine years of service to the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly. Currently retired, he previously worked for the City and Borough of Juneau as an alcohol counselor and the State of Alaska as Director of the state Division of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. He served on the Alaska Marijuana Control Board for six years.

For information about United Way of Southeast Alaska or to find information about holding a workplace campaign, visit the website at www.unitedwayseak.org or call 907-463-5530.